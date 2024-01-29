Clear Investment Research LLC Sells 316 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Clear Investment Research LLC lowered its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,421 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $259,202,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,134,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,941,000 after purchasing an additional 79,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,711,000 after purchasing an additional 58,251 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,185. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.51. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

