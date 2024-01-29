Clear Investment Research LLC Purchases 626 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

ISTB stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,415. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $47.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average is $46.76.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.1459 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.