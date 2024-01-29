Clear Investment Research LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,904,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,626,000 after purchasing an additional 198,664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,860 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,080,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,190,000 after purchasing an additional 423,323 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,780,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,274,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,233,000 after purchasing an additional 211,846 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

FBND traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.41. 151,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,609. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.57. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $46.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

