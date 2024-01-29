2Xideas AG Sells 27,350 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

2Xideas AG trimmed its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,350 shares during the quarter. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Entegris were worth $10,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the first quarter worth $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the second quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 58.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

ENTG traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.24. 159,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,891. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.69. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.37 and a 52-week high of $126.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 91.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $888.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $267,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,470.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

