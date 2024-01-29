Short Interest in Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Increases By 50.0%

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Mitsui Mining & Smelting stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $6.17. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $6.17.

About Mitsui Mining & Smelting

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of nonferrous metal products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Metals, Mobility, and Other Businesses segments. It offers engineered powders, including ultra-fine powders for electronic materials, powder metallurgy, and solder powders; rare metals, such as tantalumu and niobium oxides and carbides, and cerium oxide abrasives; battery materials comprising hydrogen storage alloys and lithium manganese oxides; catalysts; copper foils; PVD materials; and ceramics for electronic components.

