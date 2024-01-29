Short Interest in Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Increases By 50.0%

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.
Mitsui Mining & Smelting Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Mitsui Mining & Smelting stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $6.17. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $6.17.
