Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW) Short Interest Update

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Fusion Fuel Green Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HTOOW remained flat at $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13. Fusion Fuel Green has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.98.
About Fusion Fuel Green
