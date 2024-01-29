NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.07

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.07 and last traded at $21.99, with a volume of 133361 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on NS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

NuStar Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 131.79% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.58 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NuStar Energy in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 180,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,339 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 33,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 643,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,226,000 after buying an additional 160,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

