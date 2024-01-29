McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Hits New 52-Week High at $123.52

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $123.52 and last traded at $122.66, with a volume of 685313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on McGrath RentCorp from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MGRC

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.90.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $243.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.45 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Insider Activity at McGrath RentCorp

In related news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 4,325 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $441,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,073 shares in the company, valued at $415,446. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,262,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth $168,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 59.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth $201,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McGrath RentCorp

(Get Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.