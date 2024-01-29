Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in January

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Genting Singapore Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GIGNY remained flat at $36.43 during mid-day trading on Monday. 45 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488. Genting Singapore has a 1-year low of $29.98 and a 1-year high of $43.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.61.

Genting Singapore Company Profile

Genting Singapore Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the development and operation of resorts and casinos. It operates through the Leisure and Hospitality, and Investments segments. The Leisure and Hospitality segment focuses on integrated resort in Singapore and other hospitality and support services.

