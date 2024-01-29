Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in January

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
OTCMKTS:GIGNY remained flat at $36.43 during mid-day trading on Monday. 45 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488. Genting Singapore has a 1-year low of $29.98 and a 1-year high of $43.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.61.
Genting Singapore Company Profile
