Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 176,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 233% from the average session volume of 52,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market capitalization of C$141 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 28.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. The company focuses on potential gas condensate development on Block 11B/12B offshore in South Africa. It holds interest in the Block 2B offshore the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Horn Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Africa Energy Corp.

