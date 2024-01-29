Short Interest in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Grows By 48.9%

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the December 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 574,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.53. 43,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,014. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $56.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.23.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $266.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.09 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 26.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AEL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

(Get Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.