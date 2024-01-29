First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the December 31st total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

FCAL stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.54. The stock had a trading volume of 27,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,991. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.02 million, a P/E ratio of 130.32 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.49.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s payout ratio is 360.53%.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

