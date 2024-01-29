2Xideas AG Acquires 10,557 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

2Xideas AG increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the quarter. Dolby Laboratories accounts for 1.3% of 2Xideas AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. 2Xideas AG owned approximately 0.15% of Dolby Laboratories worth $11,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 19.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $3,828,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $1,610,410.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,050.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $3,828,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,096 shares of company stock valued at $6,956,524 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $83.95. 35,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,240. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $75.87 and a one year high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $290.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.39 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 10.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 58.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

