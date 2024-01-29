Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Sets New 1-Year High at $143.00

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $143.00 and last traded at $141.52, with a volume of 86901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WWD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Woodward from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Woodward in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.47.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Woodward had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $777.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,276.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Woodward by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

