Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.70

Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$26.70 and last traded at C$26.05, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$842.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.47.

Wall Financial (TSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$45.51 million during the quarter. Wall Financial had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.22%.

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Rental, Hotel, and Development. The company owns and manages residential and commercial properties, as well as hotel properties; and develops and sells residential housing properties.

