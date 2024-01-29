PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.68

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.68 and last traded at $49.68, with a volume of 55879 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.64.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average of $49.41.

Institutional Trading of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,032,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928,201 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 34,882,000.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,789,000 after buying an additional 7,674,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,686,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,744 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,229,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,855,000 after buying an additional 847,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,100,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,459,000 after buying an additional 524,082 shares during the period.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

