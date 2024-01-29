Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Raised to $107.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.09% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Danske cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALV

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of ALV traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.28. 127,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,617. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.26. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $79.66 and a 52-week high of $111.30. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.72.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.37. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autoliv

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.