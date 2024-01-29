Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.18

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 31291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Hesai Group Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 27.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $61.07 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Hesai Group will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hesai Group

Hesai Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

