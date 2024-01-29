Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.18

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 31291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 27.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $61.07 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Hesai Group will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
