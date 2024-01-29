Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Hits New 12-Month High at $171.39

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $171.39 and last traded at $171.16, with a volume of 75881 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $171.29.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.46.

The company has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

