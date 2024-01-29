iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.64

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.64 and last traded at $69.41, with a volume of 11247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.41.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.92.

Get iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOA. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 30,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,543,000.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.