iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.64

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.64 and last traded at $69.41, with a volume of 11247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.41.
iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOA. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 30,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,543,000.
iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile
iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: BJ’s Wholesale Club offers value
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Building momentum: Homebuilder sector primed for breakout
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.