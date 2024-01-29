VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.38

VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.38 and last traded at $25.36, with a volume of 57083 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.21.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Floating Rate ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,811,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,398,000 after acquiring an additional 193,311 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 70.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,550,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,664,000 after buying an additional 1,461,888 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,828,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,232,000 after buying an additional 508,819 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,435,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,312,000 after acquiring an additional 284,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 1,015,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

