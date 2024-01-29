Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Short Interest Update

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the December 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 64.7 days.
Evertz Technologies Price Performance
Evertz Technologies stock remained flat at $10.25 during trading hours on Monday. 3,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. Evertz Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $10.82.
Evertz Technologies Company Profile
