Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Short Interest Update

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the December 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 64.7 days.

Evertz Technologies Price Performance

Evertz Technologies stock remained flat at $10.25 during trading hours on Monday. 3,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. Evertz Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $10.82.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

