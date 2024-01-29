WAX 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.55 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, WAX has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0572 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $194.71 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,122,060,574 coins and its circulating supply is 3,403,315,285 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,121,876,412.6812816 with 3,403,297,603.0698605 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05753822 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $4,814,825.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

