HM Payson & Co. Purchases 116 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,480 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth about $1,029,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 33.5% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

DexCom Stock Down 3.6 %

DXCM stock opened at $121.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.04. The company has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $101,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,045,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,117 shares of company stock worth $7,284,034. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.