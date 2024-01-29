Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $90.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $104.91.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.82.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

