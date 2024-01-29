Atria Investments Inc Increases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.1% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 6.1% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in Zoetis by 7.4% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 776,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,010,000 after purchasing an additional 53,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $191.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $87.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.90. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $201.92.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $176,689.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,233.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,233.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,405. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

