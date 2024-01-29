Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after buying an additional 22,543,516 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,536,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 710.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,280,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.64.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OKE opened at $70.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $72.51. The company has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

ONEOK announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

