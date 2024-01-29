The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Increased by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. United Bank raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

TJX stock opened at $96.82 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $96.85. The company has a market cap of $110.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

