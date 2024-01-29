Atria Investments Inc Increases Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $12,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 25.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 604,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,598,000 after purchasing an additional 120,746 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Sandler Capital Management grew its holdings in Eaton by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 95,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 48,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton stock opened at $245.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.38. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $155.38 and a 1 year high of $247.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

