Atria Investments Inc Buys 14,051 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,732 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,051 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 81,556 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $46.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $185.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average of $43.83.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.85.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

