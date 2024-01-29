Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $17,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.0 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $127.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.91. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $129.16.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 38.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,084,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,084,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,610,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,657 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

