Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,112,373 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,745 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $13,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $11.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on F. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.55.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

