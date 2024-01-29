Arizona State Retirement System Sells 7,205 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 667,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,205 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.8% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $97,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,402,583,000 after acquiring an additional 252,827,976 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 742.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,862,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,904,000 after buying an additional 4,285,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble
In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $4,844,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,602.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $3,017,373.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $4,844,497.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,602.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,956 shares of company stock worth $41,971,013 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.76.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
