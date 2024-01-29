abrdn plc Increases Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

abrdn plc raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $60,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 10.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $839.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $756.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $687.92. The firm has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $467.02 and a 12-month high of $900.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 30.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $778.05.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

