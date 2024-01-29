abrdn plc Sells 581,021 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

abrdn plc decreased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,692,136 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 581,021 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.19% of Halliburton worth $68,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Halliburton by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 173,887 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Halliburton by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,133 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 120,734 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Atb Cap Markets cut Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

Shares of HAL opened at $37.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.45. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

