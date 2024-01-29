Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,916 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of General Dynamics worth $55,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

GD stock opened at $265.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.61. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $267.97.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.93%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.08.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

