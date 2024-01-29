TSP Capital Management Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned 0.08% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 53,954 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,845 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,303 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director T Scott Martin acquired 11,019 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $168,260.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,092.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director T Scott Martin purchased 11,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $168,260.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,092.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $45,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,420.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:KRP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,017. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 29.89% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.56 million. Research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 161.91%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

