ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Increased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $15,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $775.00 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $405.37 and a 1 year high of $783.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $703.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $620.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.88 billion, a PE ratio of 91.49, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

