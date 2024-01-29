iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Lifted by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,971 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $78.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.74. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $79.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

