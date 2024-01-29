Savant Capital LLC Has $9.96 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,272 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Shares of WMT opened at $164.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.91, for a total transaction of $1,503,866.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,442,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,395,556.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,960,557. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

