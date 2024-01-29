Fermata Advisors LLC Invests $354,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,992 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 81,556 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.85.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $45.92 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average of $43.83. The stock has a market cap of $184.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

