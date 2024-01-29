Arizona State Retirement System Sells 667 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,588 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FedEx were worth $17,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 219,567 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $58,168,000 after acquiring an additional 17,999 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 287.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 178.9% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 17,366 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $251.55 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $183.59 and a 12 month high of $285.53. The stock has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.07.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.