Arizona State Retirement System Has $24.06 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Eaton were worth $24,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 604,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,598,000 after buying an additional 120,746 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Sandler Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 95,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after buying an additional 48,410 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $245.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.05 and its 200-day moving average is $222.38. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $155.38 and a one year high of $247.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

