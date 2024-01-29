Wambolt & Associates LLC Purchases 531 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in Oracle by 4.5% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $27,279,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Oracle by 64.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank increased its position in Oracle by 7.8% in the third quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948 in the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $114.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.60. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $82.04 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

