Arizona State Retirement System Has $20.30 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,573 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $20,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after buying an additional 20,371,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after buying an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,119,116,000 after acquiring an additional 482,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after acquiring an additional 715,850 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.10.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $2,673,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,017,374.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $2,673,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,017,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,676 shares of company stock worth $123,465,739 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $339.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.64. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.11 and a 1 year high of $350.60. The firm has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a PE ratio of 194.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

