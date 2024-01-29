Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $843,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CNB Bank grew its position in Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $205.47 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.29 and its 200-day moving average is $217.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.31 billion, a PE ratio of -43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.60.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.19.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

