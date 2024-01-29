Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Up 38.9% in January

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRET opened at $20.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $238.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.22. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $24.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.91.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Trading of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

About Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 690.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,078,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 942,405 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 810,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,289,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 773,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,512 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 516,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 325,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter.

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

