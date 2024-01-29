Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) Short Interest Down 19.8% in January

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 866,500 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the December 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Treasure Global Trading Down 1.0 %

TGL stock opened at $0.09 on Monday. Treasure Global has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32.

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Treasure Global had a negative return on equity of 615.47% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Treasure Global will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Treasure Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Treasure Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Treasure Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Treasure Global Inc offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform.

