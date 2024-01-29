Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $2.05 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,338,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,520,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,084,000 after buying an additional 401,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,791,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,681,000 after buying an additional 563,052 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,355,000 after buying an additional 25,641,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Argus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $75.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $102.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

