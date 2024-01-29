Jump Financial LLC Has $7.85 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 350,026.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,284,618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,157,166 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,741,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,898,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,913 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Xylem by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,868,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,111,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of XYL opened at $112.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.61. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

